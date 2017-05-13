× On the Road with Dane: Shannon Spake, Tyler Florence, Marc Basso & Cars 3

To start things out, Dane chatted with his Mom to wish her a Happy Mother’s Day. FS1 TV personality Shannon Spake joined in to talk about racing and her exciting travels. Chef Tyler Florence and CEO of Cooper’s Hawk Tim McEnery then joined Dane to talk about their collaboration and travels in wine country. Mark Basso from the Autobahn Country Club told Dane about building his dream country club, where instead of golf, there are fast cars. And “Blockbuster” Blake Stubbs previewed the upcoming “Cars 3” from Pixar.