Hostage incident at Geneva hospital ends with suspect dead, hostage safe

A hostage standoff has ended at a Geneva hospital with the suspect dead. The Kane County inmate was at Delnor Hospital receiving treatment when police say he took a correction officer’s gun and held an employee hostage.

Kane County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Pat Gengler says police had been negotiating with 21-year-old Tywon Salters, but when negotiations broke down the SWAT team went in. “One of the SWAT team operators did discharge his firearm striking the inmate and killing him. He was pronounced deceased here at Delnor Hospital.”

Salters was fatally shot. The hostage, who was a female employee, is said to be okay.

WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow reports.