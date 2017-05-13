Several concerts will be held at Wrigley this summer. This is a view from Nick Digilio's seat when Peral Jam came to Chicago last summer. Nick Digilio/WGN Radio
Chicago’s must see concerts this summer
With summer around the corner, Chicago is the hot spot for several artists—whether it be at Wrigley Field, local bars, or even some wineries. Matt Bubala chats with Roger Badesch and listeners about the best concerts they’ve been to.