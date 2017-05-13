An updated Lightning McQueen animated vehicle is unveiled during a news conference at the North American International Auto Show, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Detroit. The studios also unveiled an aggressive newcomer to Disney Pixar's "Cars" series who challenges veteran Lightning McQueen. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
“Blockbuster” Blake Stubbs is super excited for Cars 3
Movie lover “Blockbuster” Blake Stubbs joined Dane to talk about why Cars 3 is one of his highest anticipated movies of the summer. They talked about the charm of the franchise and its star-studded cast.