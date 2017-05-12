× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/12/17: Peapod, Recruiting Technology & Dove Advtertising

Steve and Andrea Hanis kicked off the show with the biggest updates from around Chicago, one of which was Peapod’s likely moving of their headquarters to the city from the suburbs. Tom Gimbel then chatted with Steve about the technological changes in his respective industry and how it will be shifting in the near future, & Suzanne Muchin closed out the show before the latest White House briefing by chatting about another advertising flub from Dove and its marketing towards female consumers.