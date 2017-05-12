WGN Radio Walk of Fame: 2017 Inductee Plaques

May 12, 2017

On Thursday, May 25, 2017, WGN Radio welcomes ten inductees into the Walk of Fame. You can see all the bronze plaques of this fourth class of honorees – and the plaques of the 28 other Walk of Famers – outside the Allstate Showcase Studio on the south side of the Tribune Tower on Pioneer Court.

