× TVGuide.com’s managing editor, Alex Zalben, approves of Bill and Wendy’s taste in TV

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by TVGuide.com’s managing editor, Alex Zalben! They talk ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘The Mick’, issues between Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, and much more.

