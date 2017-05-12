× The Opening Bell 5/12/17: What Do You Do When Markets are “Comfortably Numb”?

Another week is in the books, so Steve sat down with Paul Nolte (SVP, Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) to take a look back and see how our money best fits in the national and international economy. The biggest takeaway is that there has been plenty of headlines to potentially shake markets, but things seem to have steadied sideways. However, what continues to fluctuate is the airline industry, so needles to say, that means Rick Seaney has been busy. Steve and Rick (CEO of FareCompare.com) chatted about the major shifts with the highs and lows of the latest consumer issues and a few deals that might be hiding online.