The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.12.17: Sean Spicer explains another President Trump tweet and President Trump signs another executive order

After a tumultuous week that followed the abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey, Sean Spicer makes his return to the White House with a press briefing today. John and Steve listen to reporters desperate for answers on timing and cause of James Comey’s dismissal. Senator Dick Durbin gives his fearful take on the press briefing, as well as of the firing itself. University of Indiana Professor of Law Luis Fuentes-Rohwer tells John why he doesn’t find the president’s latest executive order on voter fraud to be necessary. And you give John your insight.