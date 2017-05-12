× The House of Blues Celebrates ‘Local Brews, Local Grooves’, Money Tips from the authors of “Wealth Can’t Wait”, Benny the Bull is being sued, The James Comey Firing and more! | Full Show (May 11th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! Patti welcomes Ryan Shea (General Manager of The House Of Blues) joins the show to discuss the upcoming event at House of Blues…’Local Brews, Local Grooves‘ happening on May 12th at 5pm at the House of Blues here in Downtown Chicago. We also welcome Real Estate expert, David Hochberg who gives some info on refinancing to listeners. Next up on Thrifty Thursday, authors of “Wealth Can’t Wait“, David Osborn and Paul Morris join us to give Money Tips and strategies to accumulate wealth. Then, with the hottest legal topics, Lawyer Rich Lenkov joins us to discuss why Benny The Bull is being sued, the continuing Aaron Hernandez murder trial, and why Fyre Festival organizers have lawsuits filed against them. Chicago Tribune Cartoonist, Scott Stantis rides side car in this jam packed episode of Pretty Late!

