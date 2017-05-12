× The Download Presents The Week That Was: Comey, Comey, Comey

WGN-TV reporter Randi Belisomo and Chicago Reader associate editor Kevin Warwick join Justin to recap all of the stories that are making news this week including the spin and fallout from the firing of FBI Director James Comey, Lester Holt’s interview with President Trump, President Trump’s tweet threatening James Comey, President Trump’s interview with “The Economist” where he took credit for the phrase, “priming the pump,” the speculation about the future of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, the ongoing tensions with North Korea, Anthony Rizzo’s donation to the Lurie Children’s Hospital, the sexual abuse accusations against a member of the rising punk band PWR BTTM, the shooting of the police officers in Back of the Yards, the continuing Chicago violence crisis, Alderman Ray Lopez (15th) not backing off his statements about gang violence, former governor Pat Quinn getting his portrait, an abortion bill making it through the Illinois State Senate, Governor Rauner getting booed at Chicago State’s commencement, the ongoing state budget crisis, the plan for redevelopment of the North Branch of the Chicago River, the watch list the Chicago Police fought to keep secret, Sinclair Broadcasting buying Tribune Media, the Chicago Reader authorizing a strike, J.B. Pritzker’s television rollout, Mitchell Trubisky’s first practice for the Chicago Bears and the Steve Harvey memo that went viral.

