FILE - In this March 1, 2016, file photo, a sign tells voters of voter ID requirements before participating in the primary election at Sherrod Elementary school in Arlington, Texas. Attorneys challenging tough voter ID laws in Texas and North Carolina say they’ll keep pressing their lawsuits without the support of President Donald Trump’s Justice Department if necessary. Trump announced Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, that he is ordering a “major investigation” into voter fraud, which tough laws requiring photo identification at the ballot box are designed to prevent. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Professor Luis Fuentes-Rohwer on President Trump’s newest executive order: “Barely worthy of the moniker, ‘voter fraud'”
President Trump has signed an executive order to develop a voter fraud commission. University of Indiana Professor of Law Luis Fuentes-Rohwer explains how voter fraud could have occurred in the 2016 election, though he argues that it’s not likely.