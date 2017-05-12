× ‘Heroines of Star Wars,’ the future of Star Wars animation, and more highlights from Star Wars Celebration Orlando

Dave Filoni’s “Heroines of Star Wars” panel and the “Forces of Destiny” animated shorts announcement were highlights from Star Wars Celebration Orlando. We review it all with Melody Deel, Public Relations Officer for the Rebel Legion: Mountain Base. Plus, we break down the STAR WARS REBELS season four trailer and speculate on the future of Star Wars animation. We also review a few nuggets from the “Animated Origins & Unexpected Fates” panel. And, an Outrageous Unthinkable moment from the STAR WARS cutting room floor was revealed at SWCO…Hear what it was!