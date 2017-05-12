× Do we have an infrastructure plan in the state of Illinois?

RTA Chairman Kirk Dillard joins Justin to discuss the future of public transportation in Illinois, how quality mass transportation increases property values and spurs economic development, the chances we see more privatization of public transit and the state’s plan for improving infrastructure moving forward.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio