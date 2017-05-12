× Culver’s being built on smallpox cemetery used in Civil War, historians say

THE GAP — The city’s first Culver’s in Bronzeville is being built on the remnants of a Civil War-era smallpox cemetery, historians said Wednesday.

Chicagoans will be able to buy butter burgers and deep-fried cheese curds this summer when Culver’s opens in the Lake Meadows Shopping Center at 35th Street and Martin Luther King Drive, but few customers will likely know the full history of the site.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

The shopping center sits on what was once the Camp Douglas prisoner of war camp during the Civil War. David Keller, managing director of the Camp Douglas Restoration Foundation, believes the Culver’s site is where victims of smallpox were buried in a separate cemetery.

Click to listen:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3353504/3353504_2017-05-12-170404.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3770.mp3