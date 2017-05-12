× Bears Insider Adam Hoge: The Mitchell Trubisky era is officially underway

WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge joins Justin to recap the first day of Bears rookie mini-camp. Adam talks about first round draft pick Mitchell Trubisky’s performance, TE Adam Shaheen making a good impression, how undrafted free agent WR Tanner Gentry stood out and the Bears recent draft inefficiency in light of the team releasing veteran DL Will Sutton on Thursday.

