American Folk Rock Band Humphrey-McKeown: Dumpster Diving For Music, 26 Cousins and Destroying The Drummer’s Basement

Nick Digilio welcomes Heather Humphrey, Tom McKeown and Tony Meadors of the American folk rock band Humphrey-McKeown!

In this conversation they discuss when a younger Tom went dumpster diving for instruments his school was throwing out, how being the youngest of 26 cousins brought Heather to music and how they, along with Tony, destroyed their drummer’s basement creating studio space for the new album “Tapestry of Shadows.”

They'll be celebrating the release of the CD on Saturday, May 20th at Durty Nellie's.

