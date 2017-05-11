× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/11/17: Neighborhood Gossip, Adult Vending Machines & National Moving Month

It has been a long time since Steve checked in with Dennis Rodkin and there was plenty of neighborhood gossip to catch up on (not too far away from where Steve lives). The two also chatted about one of Chicago’s most unique walking tours, of which Dennis is your personal guide…Ian Sherr also joined Steve to talk about the new vending machine that vends beer and weed, & Ilyce Glink helped everyone who is having to pack their things up during National Moving Month.