× What shows should you take your mom to see this Mother’s Day?

Chicago Tribune culture columnist and theater critic Chris Jones to preview all of the great shows coming to Chicago this summer. Chris talks about the shows to see this weekend for Mother’s Day, some of the other great shows currently playing including “Rent,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Chicago,” this year’s Tony Award nominations, the Chicago representation at the Tony’s and what shows we should be looking forward to this summer.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio