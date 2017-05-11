× “There are weird reasons why things are getting renewed and are not getting renewed…” Dan Fienberg on TV

Dan Fienberg is a TV Critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he discusses which shows got renewed, which got cancelled and the unusual reasons that can determine the fate of a program.

Other topics/shows include: The documentaries about 25th anniversary of the L.A riots, Last Man on Earth, Izombie, Timeless, Frequency, Time After Time, Making History, Pitch, Gotham, Last Man Standing, Taken, NBC’s “Chicago Shows,” APB, Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale, Great News and The Americans.

