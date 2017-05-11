× The Opening Bell 5/11/17: Home Remodeling Could Come with New Taxes

Its been some time since Steve checked in with Chuck Garcia (Director of Commercial Deposits & Treasury Management at Associated Bank) so the two chatted about the focus of many conferences this season including fintech and the fighting of fraud. Steve then discussed a proposed tax on home renovation projects with the EVP of the Home Builders Association of Illinois, Bill Ward. Bill shared the origin of where and why the tax came about and the difference that the tax would make for those planning on renovating and those working on the projects.