"The Lovers" writer and director Azazel Jacobs: "I want to keep making things that are different and surprising"

Director and screenwriter Azazel Jacobs joins Justin to discuss his new movie, “The Lovers,” which opens in Chicago this weekend. Azazel talks about his intention to steer away from the typical romantic comedy, his interest in exploring relationships, how he enjoys writing about strangers, working with Debra Winger and Tracy Letts, wanting the film to feel theatrical, having a great studio behind the production, the emotions of putting his art out in the world, how the value of art was ingrained in him at a young age, being attracted to the screwball comedies of early Hollywood, always trying to do something different and what he plans to do next.

