× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 5-11-17

We have an incredible show for you. On tonight’s episode of The Download, research scientist Amanda Lenhart joins Justin to discuss the results of a new study on the social media habits of teenagers, director and screenwriter Azazel Jacobs tells us about his new movie, “The Lovers” which opens in Chicago this weekend, Booklist editor Donna Seaman chats about the opening of The American Writers Museum, actor Chris Witaske talks about his Chicago roots and starring on the Netflix series, “Love” and the Chicago Tribune’s theater critic Chris Jones previews what shows we should look forward to seeing this summer. Also, rabbits.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio