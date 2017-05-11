× The Carry Out 5-11-17: “Is it possible that Donald Trump is Andy Kaufman?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the continuing spin over the firing of FBI Director James Comey, President Trump saying he invented the phrase “priming the pump,” Governor Rauner being booed at Chicago State’s commencement, Macy’s reporting terrible first quarter numbers, a Steve Harvey memo going viral, the Cubs taking the night off before a big series against St. Louis, the White Sox taking on the Twins, both the NHL and NBA playoffs continuing, Bears rookie mini-camp getting underway and scientists finding evidence of a new dinosaur in Montana.

