× The Carry Out 5-10-17: “I think the word ‘atrocities’ should be reserved for chemical weapons attacks or blown pass interference calls”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the continuing speculation about why FBI Director James Comey was fired, the AP reporting that an FBI Director from the Chicago office is being interviewed to replace Comey, the Illinois Senate passing an abortion measure, the CPS budget hole being much larger than expected, Facebook is rooting out junky websites, Dwayne “The Rock’ Johnson reportedly considering a run for president, the White Sox postponing their game against the Twins, the Cubs losing the rubber game to the Colorado Rockies, Washington, Pittsburgh, Edmonton and Anaheim getting ready for their game 7’s in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Los Angeles bidding on the 2024 Olympic Games and the “Wheel of Fortune” coming to Chicago.

