× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.11.17: No budget, no problem

Today, we talked to everyone from Mayor Rahm Emanuel to Governor Bruce Rauner to Senator Dick Durbin. Pat Brady and Eric Adelstein weighed in on the firing of James Comey and the lack of a state budget. Bright Pink’s new CEO Katie Thiede stopped by the studio to talk about #GoAskYourMother. Dean Richards and Steve also discuss Steve Harvey’s memo to his employees.