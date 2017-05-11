× Second City stalwart and “Love” star Chris Witaske is making a name for himself in Hollywood

Chris Witaske, actor, Chicago native, Second City veteran and star of the hit Netflix series “Love” joins Justin to chat about his career, how he got involved working on “Love,” what he draws from his time spent working on the stages in Chicago, the changing landscape of television, how the show is written to be bingeable, the importance of having Judd Apatow behind the show, what he’s learned from all of the other creative people he’s worked with, being part of a great comedy community in Los Angeles and how talent usually always wins out in the end.

