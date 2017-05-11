House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. administers the House oath of office to Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., during a mock swearing in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Representative Jim Banks (R-IN): “The president was highly justified” in firing James Comey
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. administers the House oath of office to Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., during a mock swearing in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Representative Jim Banks explains what President Trump means when he states that the administration had lost confidence in former FBI Director James Comey’s work. Find out why Representative Banks believes there are more important issues to address than the suspicion of timing when it comes to James Comey’s dismissal. Listeners passionately weigh in.