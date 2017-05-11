× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: Sally Yates Senate hearings & learning dialects for “My Fair Lady”

Paul Lisnek goes Behind the Curtain with DePaul University Professor Ben Epstein to discuss the Senate hearings of former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates. In addition, they address the impact of the House vote on the healthcare replacement bill and where the Senate will go from here.

Then, how do performers master the various dialects they need for various roles on stage and screen? Master dialect coach Christine Adaire discusses the dialect coaching used for the Lyric Opera’s My Fair Lady and she discusses her work with other actors including Keanu Reeves and Matthew Modine. This is a fun look at how people can learn a dialect.