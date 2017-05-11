× One Summer Chicago 2017

With the end of the school year fast approaching, thousands of youth are looking for options to make the most of their summer months. One Summer Chicago, the successful youth summer employment program, puts the city’s young people on the path to realize their full potential, while gaining valuable skills and meaningful experiences. The program keeps Chicago teens and young adults safe, learning and engaged this summer.

This year, the goal is to give over 30,000 Chicago kids a range of summer jobs and internships.

Building upon the success of One Summer Chicago and to expand program opportunities, the Robert R. McCormick Foundation and the City of Chicago have partnered to create One Summer Chicago 2017, a McCormick Foundation Fund.

Through this unique partnership, donations will be raised and then granted to qualified local nonprofit organizations with programs serving high-need communities. In addition to covering the cost of summer salaries and stipends, other programs funded will include neighborhood beautification projects, like planting community gardens or painting murals; sponsorship of youth-led peace initiatives; and college access programs such as school tours and educational workshops.

The McCormick Foundation pays all campaign expenses. No donations are used for fundraising costs or overhead. 100% of your tax-deductible donation to One Summer Chicago 2017 will impact local, high-need communities.

Here is how you can give*:

ONLINE: Go to www.onesummerchicago.org/donate

PHONE: Call 800-931-5707

MAIL: Make checks payable to “One Summer Chicago 2017” and send to One Summer Chicago, 23912 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1239

*Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover are accepted.