× Live From Springfield! Senator Daniel Biss, A Very Special Outreach Program for Mothers Day, Senator Cullerton, The “Itunes Psychic” takes listener calls and more! | Full Show (May 10th)

Tonight on Pretty Late, Patti is Live From Springfield! On the show we welcome Senator Daniel Biss to discuss the ongoing issues surrounding the State of Illinois as well as Senator Biss’ opinions on Gov. Rauners leadership as well as Senator Cullerton to follow up on the IL budget conversation. Then, with Mothers Day coming up we welcome on Hannah Kardon (Pastor for Urban Village Church’s Wicker Park Site) to discuss a Very Special Outreach Program for Mothers Day. Comedian and Attourney, Paul Farahvr joins us to take an in-depth look into the recent news surrounding former FBI-Director, James Comey. And finally, Dr. Lars Dingman, The “Itunes Psychic” takes listener calls and more!

