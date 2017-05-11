× Gale Elementary Garden Club in bloom after winning nearly $200,000

ROGERS PARK — Big hopes, ideas — and soon a few plants, too — are in full bloom at Gale Elementary School in Rogers Park as the school celebrates winning nearly $200,000 to fund community projects at its garden.

Gale, 1631 W. Jonquil Terrace, recently learned it would receive $120,000 of that money through participatory budgeting in the 49th Ward, which allows community groups to pitch and vote on projects that can be financially supported through the ward.

The money will go toward adding a stage, picnic tables, a walking labyrinth, a “You Are Beautiful” fence affirmation, planters, decorative pathways and more to a Learning Garden at the school, available for all community members to enjoy.

