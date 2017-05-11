× Celebrating literature’s past and present at the American Writers Museum

Booklist editor Donna Seaman joins Justin to give us a sneak peek at the American Writers Museum, which opens in Chicago on May 16th. Donna talks about where the idea for the museum came from, the creation of this museum, how the museum will bring together past voices with contemporary writers, why the museum is located in Chicago, how they selected the writers to be featured and Chicago’s connection and contributions to American literature.

