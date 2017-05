× Bill and Wendy Full Show 05-11-17

Today’s guests include comedian Gad Elmaleh, David Hochberg, and Patrick McDonald. Bill and Wendy talk French culture, money, movies and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.