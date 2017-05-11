× Associated Bank Thought Leader: Chuck Garcia

The spring and summer doesn’t just bring better weather, but also an influx of industry conferences across the country. Steve sat down with this weeks Associated Bank Thought Leader, Chuck Garcia (Director of Commercial Deposits & Treasury Management). The two discussed the most recent conference Chuck attended, and found that the focus was heavily on fintech and the push for being more aggressive towards preventing fraud. Chuck also looked back to see how the start of this year’s economic predictions are holding up.