Associated Bank Market Outlook: 5/11/17
On May 11, 2017 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:
- US Labor Department reveals the number of people that applied for unemployment benefits last week & the US producer price inflation for April
- The Org of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) releases its monthly oil market report
- The G7 Finance Countries meet in Italy today
- The European Commission publishes its Spring Economic Forecast
- Britain’s Central Bank releases its decision on interest rates
- Freddie Mac reports of weekly average mortgage rates
- Macys, Kohls and Nordstrom all report earnings today