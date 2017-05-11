Associated Bank Market Outlook: 5/11/17

On May 11, 2017 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:

  • US Labor Department reveals the number of people that applied for unemployment benefits last week & the US producer price inflation for April
  • The Org of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) releases its monthly oil market report
  • The G7 Finance Countries meet in Italy today
  • The European Commission publishes its Spring Economic Forecast
  • Britain’s Central Bank releases its decision on interest rates
  • Freddie Mac reports of weekly average mortgage rates
  • Macys, Kohls and Nordstrom all report earnings today

 