× Are teenagers walking away from social media?

Amanda Lenhart, Senior Research Scientist, the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, joins Justin to discuss the findings of a new study that explores the social media habits of teenagers. Amanda talks about the surprising results of the study, some of the common misconceptions regarding the use of social media by teens, the relationship between parents and teens and why it is important to study how teenagers are using technology.

