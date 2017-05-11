CHICAGO, IL - MAY 06: Members of the media shoot a small display of guns prior to a press conference with Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy in the Englewood neighborhood on May 6, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. McCarthy said Chicago police confiscate an average of more than 130 illegal guns each week. On Saturday about a mile from the police station where McCarthy spoke, 47-year-old Denise Warfield was found stabbed to death inside as abandoned church building. Less than two blocks from Warfield’s murder, three men were shot while walking near the First Mennonite Church of Chicago shortly after midnight Monday morning. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Alderman Raymond Lopez: “I meant exactly what I said” about gang warfare
CHICAGO, IL - MAY 06: Members of the media shoot a small display of guns prior to a press conference with Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy in the Englewood neighborhood on May 6, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. McCarthy said Chicago police confiscate an average of more than 130 illegal guns each week. On Saturday about a mile from the police station where McCarthy spoke, 47-year-old Denise Warfield was found stabbed to death inside as abandoned church building. Less than two blocks from Warfield’s murder, three men were shot while walking near the First Mennonite Church of Chicago shortly after midnight Monday morning. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Alderman Raymond Lopez (15th) has become the target of gang threat after asserting that “no innocent lives were lost” during a gang shooting in his ward. Though three were killed in the warfare, Alderman Lopez reiterates on today’s show his relief that in this rare instance, there was no collateral damage. Many agree; listen here.