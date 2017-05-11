A.B. Stoddard explains why the GOP is worried about circumstances surrounding President Trump’s meeting purported a Russian spy

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, next to Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Trump on Wednesday welcomed Vladimir Putin's top diplomat to the White House for Trump's highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January. (Russian Foreign Ministry Photo via AP)
Associate editor and columnist for Real Clear politics, A.B. Stoddard joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to explain why Republicans in D.C. are worried about the circumstances surrounding President Trump’s meeting with a Russian envoy, a meeting that was closed to U.S. media and included a purported top spy in the Russian intelligence services.
