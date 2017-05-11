× A.B. Stoddard explains why the GOP is worried about circumstances surrounding President Trump’s meeting purported a Russian spy

Associate editor and columnist for Real Clear politics, A.B. Stoddard joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to explain why Republicans in D.C. are worried about the circumstances surrounding President Trump’s meeting with a Russian envoy, a meeting that was closed to U.S. media and included a purported top spy in the Russian intelligence services.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3353183/3353183_2017-05-11-204823.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

