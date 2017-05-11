× 8-night Toast of the Mediterranean Cruise with John Williams

Join John Williams and sail the Mediterranean through Kelly Cruises & Tours on the most luxurious ship ever built, Regent’s Seven Seas Explorer from April 23 to May 1, 2018.

The itinerary takes you to famous Mediterranean ports of call starting in Barcelona and ending in Rome. To further enhance your experience, Kelly Cruises & Tours has put together optional, special one and two-day pre and post tours.

There are ample shore excursions (most are free) to choose from as you sail. Each excursion has been developed to provide an opportunity for you to familiarize yourself with each and every port. From culinary tours, to art and architecture, history, biking, hiking, wine tastings and more, you are sure to find one that you can immerse yourself in. And if you’re staying onboard, the Seven Seas Explorer also offers a new Culinary Center with hour-long classes in a modern, friendly environment with ciling to floor windows and separate cooking stations. Perfect your culinary skills, learn some news, enjoy new tastes and bring home recipes to impress your family and friends.

Special fares from $5,599 per person, based on double occupancy.

Including with your booking, you will enjoy:

European king-size bed or twin bed configurations featuring the exclusive Elite Suite Slumber Bed®

Mini-bar replenished daily with complimentary soft drinks, beer and bottled water

Spacious walk-in closet and marble-appointed bathroom with tub or shower

L’Occitane® soaps, shampoos and lotions

Interactive flat-screen television with extensive media library and complimentary movies on-demand

Welcome complimentary bottle of champagne

24-hour room service with dinner served course-by-course

Free unlimited WiFi

Free unlimited shore excursions

Free specialty restaurants

Free unlimited beverages including fine wines and premium spirits

Free pre-paid gratuities

Free transfers between airport and ship

Book your suite today! Contact a travel professional at Kelly Cruises & Tours at 630-990-1111 or www.kellycruises.com.