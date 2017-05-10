× What does it take to be an armwrestling champion?

Nick Hausman, The Download’s wrestling correspondent, joins Justin to preview this weekend’s World Armwrestling League Midwest Classic Tournament. Nick talks about the history of armwrestling, the amount of strategy that goes into being a successful armwrestler, the international popularity of the sport and what we can expect at the tournament this weekend at the Cubby Bear. They also talk about the WWE Hall of Famer who fired his FBI Director today.

