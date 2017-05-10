× WGN Radio Walk of Fame: Linc Hampton

Linc Hampton checks in with The Steve Cochran Show all the way from Mexico to talk about being included in the 2017 WGN Radio Walk of Fame class. Trooper Linc was a key player on the Spike O’Dell Radio Experiment. “Experiment” being Spike’s term for the spontaneously playful vibe of the show that prominently featured ‘Linc’ in memorable features like “Lincoln and The Law”. Linc reported live from the famously giant WGN traffic map that outlined the heaviest delays with red lights decades before digital displays on mobile devices. His smooth voice soothed millions of frustrated commuters during the mid-1980s through the late 1990s.