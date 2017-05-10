× Top Five@5 (5/9/17): President Obama keeps busy, Sean Spicer stays on message, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, May 9th, 2017:

Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan gives a rare interview to Patti Vasquez for her show Pretty Late w/Patti Vasquez, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer vacillates on Gen. Mike Flynn’s history in the Trump administration, President Barack Obama continues his fight to keep climate change in the public forum, Jimmy Kimmel is dismayed with House Republicans who voted for the American Health Care Act, and James Corden breaks down the French presidential election.

