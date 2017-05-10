Top Five@5 (5/9/17): President Obama keeps busy, Sean Spicer stays on message, and more…

Posted 12:27 AM, May 10, 2017, by , Updated at 12:26AM, May 10, 2017

US former President Barack Obama leaves the stage at the end of his speech during the third edition of "Seed & Chips: The Global Food Innovation Summit" focussing on new technologies for feeding the globe, from agriculture to distribution, on May 9, 2017 in Milan. (ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images)

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, May 9th, 2017:

Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan gives a rare interview to Patti Vasquez for her show Pretty Late w/Patti Vasquez, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer vacillates on Gen. Mike Flynn’s history in the Trump administration, President Barack Obama continues his fight to keep climate change in the public forum, Jimmy Kimmel is dismayed with House Republicans who voted for the American Health Care Act, and James Corden breaks down the French presidential election.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​