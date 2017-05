× These Chicago vets are turning Afghani farmers from opium to saffron

Rumi Spice was founded by three veterans who made a combined nine deployments to Afghanistan. In their time overseas, they learned about the life and agriculture surrounding saffron, one of the most expensive spices in the world. Director of Product Development Laura Willis and Co-founder Keith Alaniz are investing in Afghani women and agriculture and supplanting the need to grow opium.