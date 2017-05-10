× The Opening Bell 5/10/17: Top 10 States for Working Moms

The news that closed out the day yesterday was a bombshell, when President Trump dropped announced that he has fired Director of the FBI, James Comey. Steve shared the late afternoon details and then checked in with Wallet Hub Analyst, Jill Gonzalez to touch on the best and worst states for working moms. Mar Masson Maack (Writer for The Next Web) then joined Steve from Amsterdam to talk with Steve about the global startup ranking report for sourcing talent – Silicon Valley is moving down the list and Chicago is getting some recognition.