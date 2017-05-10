× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.10.17: James Comey is fired and Author Lauren Marks survives a brain aneurysm

President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey from his position Tuesday on the grounds that he wasn’t doing a proper job of investigating the Hillary Clinton e-mail scandal. John looks to Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and Former FBI Special Agent Bob Walsh for their rationalizations of the dismissal, and listeners give John their own. Let us help you form your theory here. And, Author Lauren Marks tells John her personal account of suffering a brain aneurysm at 27, which she writes about in A Stitch of Time: The Year a Brain Injury Changed My Language and Life.

