The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 5-10-17

We have another fantastic show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher joins Justin to break down all the local political stories making news this week, Eric Zorn sits down at The Big Table to reflect on his great 30 year career as a columnist at the Chicago Tribune, we get introduced to the music of English singer-songwriter Lewis Watson, Edward McClleland tells us why he thinks Chicago should annex the adjoining suburbs and since it’s Wednesday, we end the show with “Swap Meet,” a Chicago-centric version of “Antiques Roadshow” meets “Let’s Make a Deal.”

