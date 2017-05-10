× The Carry Out 5-9-17: “I’m just surprised that President Trump didn’t fire Comey in prime time in a television boardroom”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump firing FBI Director James Comey, Alderman Raymond Lopez getting extra police security detail after receiving credible death threats, Chicago announcing plans to redevelop the North Branch of the Chicago River, the City of Chicago putting up a new page on their website about climate change, the Buckingham Fountain being turned on, the Shedd Aquarium raising admission rates, Lollapalooza releasing their schedule, the Cubs getting blown out in the first game of a double-header, Jason Heyward heading to the disabled list, Anthony Rizzo giving millions to Lurie Children’s Hospital, the White Sox taking on the Twins, the Warriors and Cavs both sweeping in the NBA Playoffs and a report saying cotton swabs in the ear cause up to 34 visits to the ER in this country.

