× Should Chicago annex the adjoining suburbs?

Author Edward McClleland joins Justin to explain why he believes that the city of Chicago should annex its adjoining suburbs. Edward talks about Chicago’s long history with annexation, how Illinois has more municipalities than any other state, how annexation would mean less government and lower taxes, the challenges Chicago would face if annexation were to happen and what it is going to take to make this idea come to fruition.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio