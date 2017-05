× Moms get free Rainbow Cones on Mother’s Day

BEVERLY — Want to give both mom and yourself a gift on Mother’s Day? Head to the Original Rainbow Cone in Beverly.

Once again, the ice cream shop at 9233 S. Western Ave. will offer a free, small Rainbow Cone for mothers with the purchase of another item. Moms must be present. No to-go cones and no substitutions.

